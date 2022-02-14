Pele returns to hospital for cancer treatment

Rio de Janeiro, Feb 14 (IANS) Pele has been readmitted to hospital for ongoing cancer treatment, the Brazilian football legend said on Sunday.



The 81-year-old has been undergoing chemotherapy in Sao Paulo after surgery to remove a tumour from his colon in September.



"Friends, as I have been doing monthly, I am going to the hospital to continue my treatment," Pele told his 8.4 million Instagram followers.



"I've already ordered a big TV and popcorn so I can watch the Super Bowl later. I will watch the match even though my friend @tombrady is not playing. Thanks for all the loving messages."



Details of Pele's condition have not been disclosed, but doctors said last month the three-time FIFA World Cup winner was "clinically stable" after spending two days in hospital, reports Xinhua.



Widely regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, Pele scored a world record tally of 1,281 goals in a 1,363-match professional career that spanned 21 years. He was capped 91 times for Brazil and scored 77 international goals.



