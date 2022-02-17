Pawan Kalyan's directors pose for a click together on 'Bheemla Nayak' sets

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, who is one of the most celebrated actors, pose with his upcoming directors Krish and Harish Shankar for a special picture.



The viral picture featuring Pawan Kalyan, Harish Shankar, and Krish from the sets of 'Bheemla Nayak', was out on Wednesday, making much noise on social media.



Director Krish, who took to his Twitter to post the photo, wrote, 'Bhavadeeyudu Hari Hara Bheemla Nayak', combining all the three titles of Pawan's upcoming movies.



Harish Shankar will direct Pawan Kalyan for their upcoming movie 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh', while Krish has been busy directing Pawan's 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu'.



Pawan Kalyan had participated in the final schedule of shooting for his upcoming movie 'Bheemla Nayak'. Being the last day of the upcoming movie's shoot, directors Krish Jagarlamudi and Harish Shankar paid a visit to the sets and watched the shooting progress.



The trio is seen having a great time, on the sets, in between the shots. Pawan Kalyan is seen in a police uniform, as he plays a cop in 'Bheemla Nayak'.



It is also being talked that Pawan has invited Harish Shankar and Krish to attend the pre-release event of 'Bheemla Nayak', which will be held in Hyderabad, on February 21.



'Bheemla Nayak' is slated for its release on February 25, while 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' will resume its shooting soon. 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' will get on the floors later this year'.



