Pawan Kalyan set to unveil political plans at Amaravati meet

Amaravati, March 13 (IANS) The Jana Sena party, led by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, is all set to reveal its political plans in Andhra Pradesh at its ninth formation day celebrations to be held here on Monday.



All arrangements have been made for the meeting at Ippatam village near Mangalagiri in Amaravati capital region.



Inviting all party workers and well-wishers of Andhra Pradesh for the meeting, Pawan Kalyan said on Sunday that it will not be like another formation day celebration but will set the direction of the future of Andhra Pradesh and state politics.



The Jana Sena leader said he would speak on the hardships faced by the people during the last two-and-a-half years and what will be the future of the state.



He said they would speak on various issues related to the state. "Many people have many doubts. They have criticised us. I will respond to all that on formation day," he said.



He said all arrangements have been made for the meeting to be held near the highway. He said for the last 10 days Jana Sena workers worked day and night to ensure proper seating arrangements. LED screens have also been installed for the audience.



Pawan Kalyan appealed to people to take all precautions and reach the venue safely. "If the government tries to create problems, tell them that attending the public meeting is our right. There is no need to be afraid of anybody," he said.



He also appealed to the police to extend full cooperation in holding the public meeting.



Meanwhile, Jana Sena political affairs committee Chairman Nadendla Manohar also urged the police not to create any problems for those coming for the meeting. He, along with Pawan Kalyan's brother and actor Naga Babu, reviewed the arrangements at the venue.



