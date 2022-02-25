Pawan Kalyan, Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' gets rave reviews

Hyderabad, Feb 25 (IANS) Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati-starrer 'Bheemla Nayak' hit the screens on Friday. The Telugu remake of the Malayalam movie 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum' opened to positive reviews.



With mind-blowing openings and blockbuster premiere talk from overseas, the fans saw delays in screenings at theatres in Andhra Pradesh.



Despite the ticket prices and cancellation of shows in most of the areas in Andhra Pradesh, the movie has got super reviews from those areas.



On the other hand, the Telangana government had granted permission for special early morning shows, and hence the early reports for 'Bheemla Nayak' came in even before people in Andhra Pradesh got to watch it.



It is even expected that the movie will continue to get stronger in terms of money generation at the theatres, as the weekend factor will have a good impact.



"Experience SHEER ADRENALINE RUSH in THEATRES NOW! POWER STORM KICKED OFF at FULL THROTTLE", the overwhelmed producers tweeted.



