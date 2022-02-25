Patreon suspends NGO account over collecting money for Ukrainian army

San Francisco, Feb 25 (IANS) US-based membership platform Patreon, that provides business tools for content creators to run a subscription service, on Friday announced that it has suspended Ukrainian NGO Come Back Alive page from their site as it violated their policies.



The company said that the website of the organisation says they use contributions to finance and train military personnel. Specifically, they claim to use funds they received for "funds were used for... more than 1,500 tablets with software for Gunnya-Armor artillerymen, 230 quadcopters, 45 mobile surveillance systems…, and more than 60 military vehicles".



"The organisation also initiates the creation and implementation of new technical solutions," including "models of artillery weapons," the company wrote in a blogpost.



The company said it does not allow Patreon to be used for funding weapons or military activity.



"It is a violation of our policies, and so we have removed the page. All remaining funds in the account will be refunded to contributors," the company said.



The company mentioned that for those still looking to help, Ukrainian journalists have recommended several charities and platforms that would benefit from donations, such as the Ukrainian Red Cross Society, Voices of Children, and Revived Soldiers Ukraine.



"There are also over 3,000 Ukrainian creators on Patreon -- and thousands more using other platforms -- who would benefit from our support," the company said.



"We are shocked and heartbroken at the invasion of Ukraine. Like so many around the world, we are watching this tragedy closely and wishing for the safety of the Ukrainian people in harm's way," it added.



A report on Friday said that As Russia invaded Ukraine, people started donating the Ukrainian army in cryptocurrencies to support them and in the past 24 hours, more than $400,000 worth Bitcoins have been donated to just one group.



Come Back Alive received more than $400,000 worth of digital tokens in the past day, according to data from blockchain and crypto analytics firm Elliptic.



The average amount donated is around $1,000 to $2,000, and the group has received at least 317 individual donations in the past two days, reports Fortune.



--IANS

vc/vd