Paste Indian flag on vehicles moving towards Ukraine borders: India to stranded nationals

Kiev/New Delhi, Feb 25 (IANS) Print out an Indian flag and paste prominently on vehicles and buses while travelling towards Ukraine's borders with Poland, Romania, and Hungary, the Indian embassy in Ukraine advised all the stranded Indian nationals.



It also told the Indian nationals and students to carry passport, cash, preferably dollars, for any emergency expenses, and other essentials.



The embassy has asked stranded Indians to move towards border check posts Poland, Romania and Hungary as camps have been set up for immediate evacuation from there.



In the meantime, the Indian Air Force has been ready to airlift stranded nationals in Ukraine along with commercial aircraft. The Ministry of External Affairs is in touch with the Ministry of Defence.



On Thursday, Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla stated that India is in touch with both Russia and Ukraine as a "stakeholder".



"We have told them that we will need provisions for airlifting. In that case, IAF can go along with commercial aircraft. All options are on the table," he said.



He also said that India's topmost priority is safety and security of Indian nationals and their evacuation.



Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on Thursday discussed the ongoing crisis in Ukraine with Russian President Vladimir Putin and stated that the differences between Russia and the NATO group can only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.



The Prime Minister also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.



--IANS

sk/vd