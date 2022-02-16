Partly cloudy weather, light rain & snow forecast in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, Feb 16 (IANS) Weather remained partly cloudy in J&K and Ladakh on Wednesday as the Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast partly cloudy weather with light rain and snow at isolated places during the next 24 hours.



An official of the MeT department said weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with chances of light rain and snow at isolated places.



Srinagar had zero, Pahalgam minus 4.4 and Gulmarg minus 7.0 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.



Drass in Ladakh region had minus 16.5, Leh minus 9.1 and Kargil minus 13.8 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city had 9.2, Katra 8.2, Batote 2.1, Banihal minus 0.4 and Bhaderwah 0.5 as the minimum.



