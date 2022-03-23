Partly cloudy sky with light rain likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 23 (IANS) Weather remained dry in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Wednesday as the MeT department forecast partly cloudy sky with light rain during the next 24 hours.



An official of the MeT department said: "Weather is likely to remain partly cloudy with light rain during the next 24 hours in J&K and Ladakh".



Both day and night temperatures have again started rising in the two UTs.



Srinagar recorded 7.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam -- 1.9 and Gulmarg -- 2.5 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.



Drass in Ladakh region was at minus 7.2 degree, Leh 0.4 and Kargil minus 2.4 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city registered 17.6 degrees, Katra 16.7, Batote 11.1, Banihal 7.8 and Bhaderwah 9.3 as the minimum temperature.



--IANS

sq/shb/