Partly cloudy sky in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 21 (IANS) The sky remained partly cloudy in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh with light rain on Monday, according to the Met Department.



"Weather is likely to remain dry with generally clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours," a Department official said



The minimum temperature on Monday in Srinagar, Pahalgam and Gulmarg were 8.5 degrees, 2.0 and 5.0, respectively.



Drass town of Ladakh region recorded minus 8.8 degrees, Leh 1.4 and Kargil minus 2.8 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city registered 14.9 degrees, Katra 12.6, Batote 6.7, Banihal 4.9 and Bhaderwah 3.9 as the minimum temperature.



