Partly cloudy, dry weather likely in J&K, Ladakh

Srinagar, March 15 (IANS) The J&K Centre of India Meteorological Department on Tuesday forecast partly cloudy and dry weather in Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh during the next 24 hours.



Srinagar recorded 10.8 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 5.2 degrees and Gulmarg 2.0 degrees as the minimum temperature this morning.



In the Ladakh region, Drass town registered minus 5.3 degree, Leh 0.2 and Kargil minus 4.9 as the night's lowest temperature.



Jammu city clocked 18.5 degrees, Katra 17.6, Batote 13.2, Banihal 10.4 and Bhaderwah 10.7 as the minimum temperature.



