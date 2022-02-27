Pariwarwadis can never be nationalists, says Modi

Basti (UP), Feb 27 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that 'Parivarwadis' can never have a nationalist approach.



"Those who question the Balakote strike do not have faith in our forces and insult our jawans. In the Ukraine crisis, we have worked night and day to ensure that our children are brought back safely through Operation Ganga. Wherever there was a crisis, we have brought back our people. India needs to be strong to deal with such situations and the country will be strong if Uttar Pradesh is strong," he said while addressing a rally here.



He asked people to beware of such elements who question our soldiers.



The Prime Minister further said that those who were guilty of taking commission in defence deals cannot be expected to work in national interests.



He further said that the Covid pandemic had rattled the entire world but India ensured the safety of its people.



"We need to make our country 'atmanirbhar' and strong to deal with situations. We must rise above caste and other factors and stand with the nation," he said.



The Prime Minister also asked the people to fan out to every home and take his message to the people that they must vote in large numbers to strengthen the democracy.



Basti goes to polls on March 3.



--IANS

