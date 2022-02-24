Parineeta Borthakur plays a sophisticated, artistic woman in 'Spy Bahu'

Mumbai, Feb 24 (IANS) Actress Parineeta Borthakur, who previously played the role of Ganga in the TV sitcom 'Gupta Brothers', has now joined the cast of upcoming show 'Spy Bahu'.



The show revolves around the love story between a spy and a suspected terrorist, played by Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim, respectively.



She says: "I'm really very excited to return back to the TV screen. My role in the show is very powerful and is different from the roles I essayed previously on-screen. I was on a small break after my last show went off air. I was concentrating on my business. And was giving some time to my son and family."



Parineeta who has also featured in television shows like 'Bepannah' and 'Swaragini' reveals about her role and says: "I'm playing the character of Veera, who is a very sophisticated and artistic person. I'm the stepmother to Yohan (Sehban). My character is an important part in the story."



The promo of 'Spy Bahu' recently aired featuring Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan. The show also stars Ayub Khan, Shobha Khote, Bhavna Balsavar among others.



