Parents donate organs of daughter who died on wedding day in K'taka

Bengaluru, Feb 12 (IANS) The parents of a girl in Karnataka, who collapsed on stage during her wedding reception and was later declared brain dead, have donated her organs, a move appreciated by the state's Health Minister K. Sudhakar.



the 26-year-old Chaitra, who was on stage with the groom posing for photographs and greeting guests, suddenly collapsed. When her parents rushed her to NIMHNS, the doctors declared her 'brain dead'.



The incident took place in Srinivaspur of Kolar district.



Chaitra's parents, who were aghast after hearing the shocking news, later, decided to donate their daughter's organs.



Hailing the noble act of Chaitra's parents, Sudhakar said: "It was a very big day for Chaitra. But destiny had other plans. Despite the heart breaking tragedy, her parents have decided to donated her organs. This gesture will save many lives. This is the first organ retrieval in NIMHANS."



Earlier, the parents of 21-year-old Prajwal from Kushalnagar city, who was declared brain dead after a road accident, also donated their son's organs.



Sudhakar also thanked his family for their noble decision to save other lives.



--IANS

