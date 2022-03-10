Para-badminton: Sukant Kadam leapfrogs to World No 2 in SL 4 category

New Delhi, March 10 (IANS) India's Sukant Kadam, who has had a great run in the past three tournaments winning gold at Uganda International Tournament, National Para-badminton Tournament and the recently-concluded Spanish Para-badminton International II, has leapfrogged two spots to World No 2 in SL 4 category.



Sukant, who was World No 4 till now, has moved up the ranking owing to his brilliant performances and hard work.



The ace shuttler kick-started his Spanish Para-badminton International 2022 Grade I tournament on Thursday with an easy victory over Germany's Marcel Adam 21-13, 21-11.



He had previously defeated the German in straight games in the Spanish Para-badminton International II last week to clinch the gold medal. He trails behind French Lucas Mazur, who is World No 1 in the SL 4 category.



Talking about his rise in the rankings, Kadam said, "I am really excited about becoming world No 2, I have trained really hard to reach here, but this is just the start of my journey. Right now, my focus is performing and giving my best in this tournament. This is an important year and I wish to continue performing at this high level."



--IANS



cs/bsk