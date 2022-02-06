Papon on track 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir': It pays respect to its history, people

Mumbai, Feb 6 (IANS) Singer Papon has released a song dedicated to Jammu and Kashmir titled 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir'. He says the track captures the stunning paradise in a musical way, paying respect to its history, people and culture.



Capturing the history, culture and flora and fauna of the day state, the song is a spirited ode to the paradise on earth. The state anthem has been launched by Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi.



Papon says, "'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' captures the stunning paradise in a musical way, paying respect to its history, people and culture. The state has given us rich music and it feels great to have been part of an anthem that celebrates it."



He adds, "It was a treat to be collaborating with some of the most amazing singers of our generation for this special song. I'm excited to know what the listeners think of it."



The song has been sung by Papon, Sonu Nigam, Javed Ali, Harshdeep Kaur and Pratibha Singh Baghel. With lyrics by Ravi, 'Pyaara Jammu Kashmir' has been composed by Abhaas and Shreyas.



