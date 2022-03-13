Panneerselvam thanks PM for evacuating Indians from Ukraine

Chennai, March 13 (IANS) AIADMK leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successfully evacuating Indians, especially students from war-hit Ukraine.



In a letter to the Prime Minister on Sunday, he noted that 'Operation Ganga' was highly successful and even students from Bangladesh and Pakistan were evacuated by Indians.



He said that the safe evacuation of students who were caught in Sumy through a humanitarian corridor with the cooperation of both Russia and Ukraine was remarkable, and said that this was due to the personal rapport that Prime Minister Narendra Modi enjoys with the foreign leaders and the Indian diplomacy working at its best.



