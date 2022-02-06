Palestine holds Israel responsible for settlers' practices in West Bank

Ramallah, Feb 6 (IANS) Palestineheld the Israeli government "fully and directly" responsible for the Jewish settlers' practices in the West Bank and warned of its consequences on the possibilities of launching a real peace process.



In a statement, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said that the Israeli settlers uprooted dozens of olive trees in several West Bank cities during the past few days and tried to set fire to Palestinian vehicles in East Jerusalem, reports Xinhua news agency.



"The settlers' violations against defenseless civilians, their land, property, and trees throughout the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, are taking place without any punishment or deterrent," said the Ministry.



"The Israeli settlers' practices are a direct reflection of the Israeli government's policy and decisions regarding the Palestinian cause," it said.



