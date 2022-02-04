Pakistan issues 2nd threat alert in less than two weeks

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Pakistan's Interior Ministry has issued a second threat alert in less than two weeks in the wake of recent terrorist attacks, directing the authorities to ensure the "highest level of preparedness and extra vigilance" against the threats posed by "anti-state elements", The Express Tribune reported.



"Highest level of preparedness and extra vigilance may kindly be ensured by all provincial governments, intelligence and law enforcement agencies to thwart any nefarious designs of anti-state elements," the alert said.



It has been issued at a time when Prime Minister Imran Khan has departed for a four-day visit to China with a delegation of ministers accompanying him to seek investment and transfer of industries from Beijing to Islamabad.



Last month, Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed had blamed foreign powers of committing terrorist activities, claiming that they wished to stop progress on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the report said.



On Thursday, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said that at least 13 terrorists were killed by security forces in Panjgur and Naushki after separate attacks were successfully repulsed.



It said that four soldiers, including an officer, were killed while repulsing the attack on Wednesday night.



Earlier, on January 27, it was reported that 10 soldiers were killed after terrorists attacked a security forces' checkpost in Balochistan's Kech district.



The latest threat alert has also lauded the alertness and bravery of the Frontier Corps Balochistan personnel, saying that they were instrumental in successfully repelling the two attacks carried out on February 2 by the miscreants who suffered heavy losses.



The previous notification of the Ministry directing the authorities concerned to be ready for dealing with any untoward situation had come after an increase in terrorists' attacks in the country ahead of opposition parties' calls to take out rallies against the government in February and March.



