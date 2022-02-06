Pakistan, for the first time, condemns use of Afghan soil by terrorists

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Pakistan's patience with the interim Afghan government seems to be running thin as for the first time it publicly condemned the use of Afghan soil against it since the Taliban takeover after five of its soldiers were killed in exchange of fire with terrorists from across the border on Sunday, Express Tribune reported.



Five Pakistani soldiers were killed after terrorists inside Afghanistan opened fire on troops in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Kurram district, the military's media affairs wing said on Sunday, Dawn reported.



"Terrorists from inside Afghanistan, across the international border, opened fire on Pakistani troops in Kurram district," a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said, adding that Pakistani troops responded in a "befitting manner".



"As per intelligence reports, due to fire of (our) own troops, terrorists suffered heavy causalties," the statement said.



"Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that (the) interim Afghan government will not allow conduct of such activities against Pakistan in future," the ISPR statement said.



The Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan's borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave men further strengthen our resolve, it added.



The banned Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.



Meanwhile, security forces conducted an intelligence-based operation (IBO) near Dial road in Tank, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and killed a suicide bomber, the ISPR said.



Security forces conducted the operation on "confirmed intelligence reports of presence of" terrorists belonging to the proscribed TTP. "During the operation, a suicide bomber has been killed," the statement added.



