Pakistan confirms 6,047 new Covid-19 cases, 29 more deaths

Islamabad, Feb 2 (IANS) Pakistan has confirmed 6,047 new Covid-19 cases and 29 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.



The NCOC, a department leading the nation's campaign against the pandemic, said that the country's number of confirmed cases has increased to 1,436,413 while 1,304,980 out of them have recovered.



The active cases dropped to 102,103 after 9,590 patients recovered on Tuesday. Currently, 1,559 patients in critical condition are being treated at intensive care units in different hospitals across the country.



According to the NCOC data, 29 people died due to Covid on Tuesday, increasing the overall death toll to 29,330.



Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the most-affected region of the country in terms of the number of cases with 544,722 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 482,316 cases, so far.



--IANS

int/sks/bg