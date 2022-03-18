Pakistan aims broader alliance through 48th OIC CFM session

By Hamza Ameer

Islamabad, March 18 (IANS) Pakistans capital is the venue of attention as intense diplomatic activity is underway on a daily basis with the country welcoming foreign ministers of member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) to host the 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers, scheduled to be held on March 22 and 23.





The Pakistan foreign office stated that as the dates of the OIC session is coinciding with the 75th anniversary celebrations of the country's independence, the foreign ministers will join at the Pakistan Day Parade as guests of honour.



"The theme of the session – ‘Partnering for Unity, Justice and Development' -- represents our commitment to foster unity within the Ummah, advance the cause of justice for all Muslim people, and promote prosperity and sustainable development for OIC member states," said a press release issued by the Pakistan foreign office.



"We will seek to build partnerships and bridges of cooperation across the Islamic world to address the myriad of challenges confronting us and to seize the multiple opportunities that present themselves to promote the collective interests of the Ummah," the release added.



Prime Minister Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the inaugural session. As per details, Khan will be addressing the core issues on the agenda, particularly Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir.



The Conference discussion will focus on key priorities such as countering Islamophobia, recovery from Covid-19 pandemic, and diverse matters of peace and security, economic development, cultural and scientific cooperation and revitalising the role of the OIC.



The follow-up of the extra-ordinary session on Afghanistan will also be reviewed. It was also stated that over 100 resolutions are likely to be adopted by the Session, which will articulate OIC's perspective on major contemporary issues.



Pakistan will be using the opportunity to highlight the landmark resolution it introduced on behalf of the OIC countries proclaiming March 15 at the UN as the ‘International Day to Combat Islamophobia'.



"The resolution reflects the sentiments of more than 1.5 billion Muslims around the world. This is the first time ever that the UN has adopted a resolution specifically recognising Islamophobia as a contemporary form of discrimination," the Pakistan foreign office stated.



It said that the commemoration of the International Day to Combat Islamophobia will:



* Send a clear message against contemporary challenges of racism, discrimination and violence against Muslims

* Raise international awareness about increasing Islamophobia and anti-Muslim hatred

* Promote the message of tolerance, peaceful co-existence and interfaith and cultural harmony



Pakistan will also raise the issue of Jammu and Kashmir during the session, emphasising what it termed as the fundamental principles of the UN Charter, including "self-determination of people, non-use or threat of use of force, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, pacific-settlement of disputes and equal security for all".



