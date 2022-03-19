'Pak will recognise Taliban regime when there's regional consensus'

Islamabad, March 19 (IANS) Pakistan will recognise the Taliban regime in Afghanistan when there is a consensus, particularly of regional countries, on the issue, Dawn news quoted Munir Akram, Islamabads UN envoy, as saying.



The question of recognition resurfaced on Thursday when the UN Security Council voted to establish formal ties with the Taliban-led Afghan government without extending diplomatic recognition to the regime.



Fourteen of the Council's 15 members voted for the resolution, while Russia abstained.



Russian Ambassador Vassily A. Nebenzia said he was compelled to abstain because attempts to secure consent from the host country for a UN presence were ignored.



Chinese Ambassador Zhang Jun said that since August 2021 when the Taliban captured Kabul, Afghanistan had entered a new phase and more flexibility was needed to deal with the situation.



Although Pakistan was the first nation to call for more flexibility in dealing with Kabul's new rulers, Islamabad too has not recognised the Taliban regime, Dawn reported.



Asked if the UN vote would influence Pakistan's position on this issue, Ambassador Akram said: "We will do it (recognition) when there's a consensus, especially among regional countries."



Six of Afghanistan's immediate neighbours are meeting in China next month and this would be one of the top issues on their agenda.



China, Iran, Pakistan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan will attend the meeting.



A Taliban delegation will also participate.



