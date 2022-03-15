Pak rakes up Indian missile firing with UN chief

Islamabad, March 15 (IANS) Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and exchanged views with him on current regional and global issues, particularly the "blatant violation of Pakistans airspace by the 'accidental' firing of a missile by India on March 9", Dawn news reported.



Qureshi briefed Guterres over the phone on the so-called 'accidental' fire of a missile that he said reflected India's disregard for aviation safety as well as regional peace and stability.



Pakistan continued to act with restraint and responsibility, the Foreign Minister said.



Noting "multiple shortcomings and technical lapses of a serious nature in India's management of strategic weapons", Qureshi said the incident was consistent with New Delhi's "irresponsible conduct" and needed to be addressed by the international community, including the UN Security Council, and underscored Islamabad's demand for a joint probe into the incident, Dawn reported.



On the situation in Ukraine, Qureshi shared Pakistan's perspective on the ongoing conflict, its adverse economic impact on developing countries, and Islamabad's efforts in support of a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.



On his part, Guterres apprised the Foreign Minister of the recent initiatives being explored by the UN to address skyrocketing inflation worldwide in the wake of the situation in Ukraine.



