Pak opposition threatens sit-in inside parliament if no-confidence motion not tabled

By Hamza Ameer

Islamabad, March 20 (IANS) The political matrix in Pakistan continues to twist and turn in favour and against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is faced with a formidable opposition alliance, which has also taken support of many breakaway party members of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the number of which continues to creep up, to pile up pressure on him.





The opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has continued to gain more support from breakaway members of the ruling party. It now claims support of about three dozen members, who are ready to vote against the government in the no-confidence motion, which would be a decider of the future of Imran Khan and his politics.



On Saturday, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) threatened the National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, stating that if he did not put the no-confidence resolution against Imran Khan on the day's agenda for the Parliament session of March 21, the joint opposition party members would stage a sit-in inside the parliament and would also disrupt the proceedings of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Conference of Foreign Ministers (CFM).



However, the opposition was quick to tone down its stance on the latter and assured the Foreign Ministers of the Muslim countries that "a conducive atmosphere in accordance with the traditional spirit of hospitality, respect, and zeal would be ensured".



"The opposition pledges to do its utmost to create an atmosphere in which the distinguished guests will be able to carry out their activities with full attention, dedication and determination," it said in a statement.



Later, Bilawal Bhutto's spokesperson also put out a clarification, stating that the PPP Co-Chairman was not against the OIC meeting, "but against the government's escape from the no-confidence motion".



"If the NA Speaker delays the no-confidence motion under the guise of the OIC meeting, then there will be a reaction," he added.



The threat of the opposition came amid reports that hinted towards the government's plan to call the Assembly session on March 21 on the opposition's demand, but adjourn it for three to four days due to Pakistan Day Parade and the OIC meetings and would restrict the proceedings to a condolence reference for the PTI's deceased MNA Khayal Zaman.



It has also been reported that the government is planning to file a reference before the Supreme Court on Monday morning seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution with regard to the disqualification of MNAs, and that the Speaker may give a ruling that the matter was pending before the court, which was why he could not put the no-confidence motion resolution to vote.



As per Article 95 of the Constitution, the Speaker cannot put a no-confidence resolution for a vote before three days and after seven days of its presentation before the House.



The situation in Islamabad continues to be shrouded with dark clouds of political uncertainty. Many believe, the coming six days can be considered as Imran Khan's final over.



--IANS

hamza/vd