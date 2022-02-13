Pak govt to take legal action for 'insulting statements' against Bushra Bibi

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) A close aide of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan warned on Sunday that the government was going to move court against the journalist who issued "insulting and fabricated" statements against Pak First Lady Bushra Bibi, Daily Pakistan reported.



Special Assistant to the Pak Prime Minister on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill said "strict legal action will be taken against those who spread false news about the First Lady", the report said.



A journalist had claimed a day ago that Bushra Bibi had "got into a fight with PM Imran Khan" and left Bani Gala for Lahore where she would be staying at her friend Farah Khan's house, the report said.



The journalist's statement spread on social media like a wildfire and was widely shared in WhatsApp groups.



When contacted by the media, Farah Khan rejected the news of a fight between Khan and Bushra and their separation. She said the First Lady was not staying at her place.



"I am surprised how someone made this up because Bushra Bibi has not visited Lahore in a long time," Farah said. "The First Lady is still in Bani Gala with her husband and they didn't have any fights."



