Pak adds 2,465 new Covid cases, 49 deaths

Islamabad, Feb 16 (IANS) Pakistan has recorded 2,465 new Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) said on Wednesday.



With the new infections, the overall number of confirmed cases in the country has risen to 14,91,423, Xinhua news agency reported citing the NCOC, a department leading the country's campaign against the pandemic.



A total of 4,792 people were reported to have recovered from the pandemic over the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of recoveries to 13,88,517, showed data from the NCOC.



The number of active cases has dropped to 73,029 in the country, including 1,534 in critical condition.



According to the official data, 49 people succumbed to the virus on Tuesday, raising the death toll to 29,877.



Pakistan's southern Sindh province is the worst-hit region with 5,60,670 infections, followed by the eastern Punjab province, which has reported 4,96,724 cases, so far.



