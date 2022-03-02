Pak actor Fawad Khan wraps up shooting for upcoming web series

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Pakistani actor Fawad Khan, who has gained his popularity among the Indian audience with his Bollywood films 'Khoobsurat', 'Kapoor & Sons', 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil', has finished shooting for his yet-untitled web series.



The series is a Zindagi original that will be released on Indian OTT platform ZEE5. The show also features Sanam Saeed and it is directed by Oscar-nominated Pakistani director Asim Abbasi.



Talking about finishing the shooting, Asim said: "This is a very personal project for me. The shoot which spanned over five months has been the most challenging experience of my life but also the most rewarding. The ensemble has done a beautiful job, and given some career-best performances."



"While we have had many eventful days shooting for the series, the last day of the shoot was particularly action-packed. I remember the car we were supposed to shoot with didn't work, so we used my personal car instead."



"During the shot, Fawad really had to burn the rubber, as he had to do a u-turn on a single-lane road. It was a perfect shot but now I need new tyres!(laugh)" he further added.



The series is shot in Karachi and Hunza valley.



The series explores love, loss and reconciliation with a magical touch.



