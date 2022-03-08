Pak Oppn submits no-trust motion against Imran Khan

New Delhi, March 8 (IANS) A delegation of senior Opposition lawmakers in Pakistan submitted a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan with the National Assembly Secretariat on Tuesday, PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb said, Dawn reported.



The confirmation from her came after a delegation of Opposition lawmakers, including Rana Sanaullah, Ayaz Sadiq, Shazia Marri and Marriyum Aurangzeb, reached the Parliament House in Islamabad.



Aurangzeb said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser was not present in his office which is why the document was submitted with the secretariat.



PPP leader Naveed Qamar said the motion, requisitioning a National Assembly session, had signatures of more than 100 lawmakers. According to NA rules, in order for a session to be requisitioned to vote on a no-confidence motion, signatures from at least 68 MNAs are required, Dawn reported.



In order to make the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister successful, the joint opposition requires the support of 172 MNAs.



"The resolution shall not be voted upon before the expiry of three days, or later than seven days, from the day on which the resolution is moved in the Assembly," according to the rules of procedure.



Imran Khan, speaking to reporters at the PM House, asserted that his government would not be ousted and would only become stronger.



Khan said he is glad that this would be the opposition's last attempt to oust him.



"We will defeat them in such a manner that they will not be able to recover from it until 2028," he said.



