Pacer Neser out of Australia's tour of Pakistan due to side strain

Sydney, Feb 16 (IANS) Uncapped Australian paceman Mark Steketee has been brought into the side for the three-match Test series against Pakistan beginning in Rawalpindi on March 4 after quick bowler Michael Neser was ruled out due to a side strain.



Earlier, a report in cricket.co.au had said that Neser "has been all-but ruled out of Australia's tour of Pakistan", but later in the day Cricket Australia's selection panel decided to replace him with Steketee.



Neser had suffered a side strain while bowling for his state Queensland's Marsh One-Day Cup match against New South Wales at The Gabba in Brisbane earlier this week. The 28-year-old Steketee is currently the leading wicket-taker in Australia's Sheffield Shield competition this season with 29 scalps.



Another uncapped paceman Brendan Doggett has also been placed on standby for the series, adding to Australia's fast bowling options available to new skipper Pat Cummins. While Jhye Richardson has decided to skip the historic tour of Pakistan, Australia now have a total of six pace bowling options that may be used during the series.



Cummins will not only lean on the experienced duo of Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood for support, but will also be joined by the impressive Scott Boland, Steketee and possibly Doggett for Australia's first Test tour of Pakistan since 1998.



Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, David Warner. On standby: Brendan Doggett.



--IANS



akm/