PWD officer found dead in J&K's Ramban

Jammu, March 21 (IANS) An officer of J&K's Public Works Department was found dead in his house in Ramban district on Monday, police said.



Police sources identified him as Assistant Engineer Jamshed Ahmad Khan.



"He belonged to Kaskoot area of Ramban. After taking cognisance of the incident, the body was sent for medico-legal formalities," a source said.



