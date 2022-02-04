PVR, M3M India in agreement to set up 8-screen multiplex in Gurugram

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) Movie theatre company PVR on Friday signed an agreement with real estate firm M3M India to set-up an 8-screen multiplex at 65th Avenue, the recently delivered largest luxurious retail project in Gurugram.



M3M India's 65th Avenue is a luxurious retail properties, located near M3M Golfestate and Trump Towers, at prime Golf Course Road, Gurugram.



It is spread across 14 acres, with one million square feet of retail space and built with a top-line of Rs 4,000 crore.



"As part of our expansion plan, we have been looking to set-up an ultra-modern and state-of-the-art 8-screen multiplex at a prime property in Gurugram. The 65th Avenue has impressed us a lot in terms of architecture and designing and also the location," said Sanjeev Bijli, Joint Managing Director of PVR.



"It has a huge potential and is expected to cater to about half a million population in the vicinity. We have gone ahead and signed the agreement and looking forward to present the best of movie experience. I am sure, with time 65th Avenue will prove to be one of the most finest and sought-after destination for not just movie lovers but also for shoppers and dining audience."



Founded in 1997, PVR operates 846 screens in 176 cinemas in 71 cities in India and Sri Lanka with an aggregate seating capacity of approximately 1.82 lakh seats, according to the company's website.



"Our focus has always been to not just meet the expectations of our customers and investors, but also go beyond to give them best of experience and timely possession," said Pankaj Bansal, Director of M3M India.



For the ongoing M3M India's Gurugram project, a number of brands such as Reliance Trends, Bikaner, Pantaloons, Max Fashion, Derika, Mastizone, Headmasters, Smaaash and Home Town have already signed-in for retail space.



--IANS

