PVL: Ranjit Singh, Pankaj Sharma help Bengaluru record a come from behind win

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (IANS) The Bengaluru Torpedoes snatched an incredible victory from the jaws of defeat, beating Kochi Blue Spikers 3-2 in the fourth match of the RuPay Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Tuesday.



Bengaluru Torpedoes took down Kochi Blue Spikers 14-15, 12-15, 15-13, 15-9, 15-14 as Bengaluru picked up two points from this match. Bengaluru Torpedoes' Ranjit Singh was adjudged the Player of the Match.



Lavmeet Katariya produced a Super Block and helped the Bengaluru Torpedoes take the lead at 5-3 in the first set. Rohith P effected a fantastic block as the Bengaluru side won a crucial Super Point to take a massive lead at 9-5. However, captain Karthik and Colton Cowell led a remarkable fightback for Kochi and helped the side win the first set 15-14.



The two sides played out a closely-fought contest and were locked at 10-10 in the second set. However, two superb spikes from Cowell helped Kochi win two Super Points in a row and put them in the driver's seat. The Blue Spikers eventually closed out the second set at 15-12 and took a 2-0 lead in the match.



The Kochi team continued to dominate in the third set as Erin Varghese's fabulous spike helped the team take a two-point lead at 6-4. However, the Torpedoes won two Super Points in a row and gained the lead at 9-8. Pankaj Sharma produced a fantastic spike as the Bengaluru team continued to hold the lead. Kochi tried to make a comeback, but the Torpedoes eventually got on board through a calm finish by Varun GS.



The Bengaluru team got itself in a great position at 7-5, but the Blue Spikers kept fighting hard and didn't let the Torpedoes run away with the set. Deepesh Kumar Sinha carried out a fantastic spike but Bengaluru still led at 9-7. A fantastic block by Rohith helped the Torpedoes take a five-point lead at 13-8. Thereafter, captain Ranjit Singh effected a brilliant block to close out the fourth set for Bengaluru and make it two sets all.



The Blue Spikers took the lead at 5-1 in the final set through a brilliant spike by skipper Karthik. The Torpedoes tried to make a comeback, but Erin Varghese's fantastic spike ensured that the Blue Spikers held the lead at 10-8.



However, Bengaluru won a crucial Super Point to level the scores at 13-13. Both sides won one point each before Pankaj Sharma wrapped up the match with a superb spike.



