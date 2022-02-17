PVL: Pankaj Sharma's magnificent spikes help Bengaluru Torpedoes beat Ahmedabad Defenders

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) The Bengaluru Torpedoes registered their third victory in the RuPay Prime Volleyball League after defeating Ahmedabad Defenders 15-14, 15-13, 15-14, 14-15, 13-15 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, here on Thursday. Bengaluru picked up two points from this match and Bengaluru Torpedoes' Pankaj Sharma was adjudged the Player of the Match.



Pankaj Sharma and Noah Taitano got the Bengaluru Torpedoes off to a strong start as the side took the lead at 8-5 in the first set. Sarang Santhilal pulled off a brilliant smash as the Torpedoes extended their lead further. However, Angamuthu stood tall as the Defenders leveled the scores at 12-12. Thereafter, Pankaj effected two superb spikes to help the Torpedoes close out the first set at 15-14.



Angamuthu calmly tapped the ball over the net as the Defenders took the lead at 6-2 in the second set. Kyle Friend tried to keep the Torpedoes in the contest, but the Defenders still held the edge at 11-9. Thereafter, Pankaj effected a fantastic block to help his team win a Super Point and level the scores at 11-11. Sarang Santhilal and Rohith P stood tall for the Torpedoes as the side closed out the second set at 15-13 to take a 2-0 lead in the match.



The Torpedoes rode on the momentum and took the lead at 7-5 in the third set. Friend effected a fantastic spike as Bengaluru held the lead at 9-8. However, Shon T John stood tall for the Defenders and helped them gain the lead at 11-10, but the Torpedoes fought back and regained the lead at 13-11. Pankaj produced another fabulous spike as Bengaluru clinched the third set at 15-14 and sealed the match.



Taitano and Friend showed their brilliance as the Torpedoes gained the lead at 10-9 in the fourth set. However, Shon T John helped the Defenders win a Super Point and regain the lead at 13-11. But, the Torpedoes leveled the scores through a Super Point soon after. However, the Defenders held their nerve and closed out the fourth set at 15-14 to get on board.



The Ahmedabad side took a massive lead at 7-2 in the final set. Thereafter, Saju Prakash Meyal stood tall for the Defenders as the side eventually wrapped up the fifth set at 15-13.



The Bengaluru Torpedoes recorded their third victory in five matches at the RuPay Prime Volleyball League.



The Kochi Blue Spikers will be up against the Calicut Heroes in the Kerala derby at 1850 hrs on Friday, 18 February 2022.



--IANS

--inj