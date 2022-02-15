PVL: Long gap has given us time to rectify our mistakes, says Kochi Blue Spikers' Erin Varghese

Hyderabad, Feb 15 (IANS) The Kochi Blue Spikers will be back in action when they take on Chennai Blitz in the thirteenth match of the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Wednesday. The Blue Spikers, who played out a close encounter against Bengaluru Torpedoes in their previous match on February 8, are yet to register a victory in the season.



Speaking ahead of their match against Chennai Blitz, Kochi's Erin Varghese said, "The long gap has helped us a lot since we had to rectify a lot of mistakes that we made in our first two matches. We've had enough time to work on many aspects of our game and we are prepared for the next match. The Chennai Blitz have lost three matches, so they will certainly come out all guns blazing against us and we are prepared for that."



Asked about his experience of playing at the Prime Volleyball League and the challenges he has faced in his volleyball journey, the attacker said, "The RuPay Prime Volleyball League is a great platform for me because I am a young player and this is my chance to showcase my talent. And it's been great to have the experience of playing with the foreign players as well. The biggest challenge I have faced in my volleyball journey is that we have coaches in India who can teach the volleyball techniques, but we don't have a lot of professionals who have good knowledge about physical training."



The Chennai Blitz, who are also yet to register a win in the season, will be looking to get on board in their next match. The Chennai skipper Ukkrapandian Mohan said that the team will produce a better performance.



"We are preparing really well for our next match. We were disappointed after going down in our last three matches, but we still have hope that we will put up a better performance in our next match. We are practicing very well and we are ready to face the Kochi Blue Spikers. We'll play according to our plans and look to make a good start against Kochi," he said.



Asked about the aspect the team needs to improve on, Ukkrapandian said, "We need to improve our serving in the upcoming matches. We have seen that the other teams are putting pressure on their opponents by serving well. We have lacked in the service department so far. However, I think we'll get better at serving in the upcoming games."



