PVL: Ashwal Rai's blistering spikes help Kolkata Thunderbolts to win over Chennai Blitz
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 1644604562000
Hyderabad, Feb 12 (IANS) The Kolkata Thunderbolts recorded their second victory of the season, defeating Chennai Blitz 4-1 in the Prime Volleyball League at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Friday. Kolkata, who won 10-15, 15-11, 15-10, 15-12, 15-13, picked up two points from this match. Kolkata's Rahul K was adjudged the Player of the Match.
In the first set, Bruno Da Silva's Super Serve put the Chennai Blitz ahead at 5-3, but Kolkata Thunderbolts Captain Ashwal Rai kept his team in the contest. Akhin GS pulled off a brilliant spike as the Blitz extended their lead further.
Moments later, Naveen Raja Jacob helped his team win a Super Point through a fabulous spike. Thereafter, another calm finish by Jacob helped the Blitz take the first set 15-10.
Rahul K pulled off a brilliant spike to help the Thunderbolts take the lead at 7-6 in the second set, but a spike by Akhin levelled the scores yet again. However, Rahul carried out a Super Serve as the Thunderbolts gained momentum at 12-9. Thereafter, Kolkata effected a superb block to wrap up the second set and get on board.
Rahul continued to produce brilliant serves in the third set as Kolkata took the lead at 5-2. Mohamed Riyazudeen effected a fantastic spike as Kolkata continued to dominate in the third set. The Thunderbolts rode on the momentum and eventually recorded a 2-1 lead in the match.
Chennai and Kolkata played out another close contest and were locked at 9-9 in the fourth set, however, a superb spike by Shameemudeen A helped Kolkata win a Super Point and take the lead at 11-9. The Thunderbolts won another Super Point before sealing the match with a 15-12 win in the fourth set.
The two teams got into another hard-fought battle in the final set as the score read 7-7. Anu James pulled off a brilliant spike, but the Blitz held the lead at 9-8. Moments later, Vinit Kumar produced a fabulous spike as Kolkata levelled the scores at 11-11. The Thunderbolts won a crucial Super Point before Ashwal Rai's spike helped the team take the fifth set at 15-13.
--IANS
bsk
In the first set, Bruno Da Silva's Super Serve put the Chennai Blitz ahead at 5-3, but Kolkata Thunderbolts Captain Ashwal Rai kept his team in the contest. Akhin GS pulled off a brilliant spike as the Blitz extended their lead further.
Moments later, Naveen Raja Jacob helped his team win a Super Point through a fabulous spike. Thereafter, another calm finish by Jacob helped the Blitz take the first set 15-10.
Rahul K pulled off a brilliant spike to help the Thunderbolts take the lead at 7-6 in the second set, but a spike by Akhin levelled the scores yet again. However, Rahul carried out a Super Serve as the Thunderbolts gained momentum at 12-9. Thereafter, Kolkata effected a superb block to wrap up the second set and get on board.
Rahul continued to produce brilliant serves in the third set as Kolkata took the lead at 5-2. Mohamed Riyazudeen effected a fantastic spike as Kolkata continued to dominate in the third set. The Thunderbolts rode on the momentum and eventually recorded a 2-1 lead in the match.
Chennai and Kolkata played out another close contest and were locked at 9-9 in the fourth set, however, a superb spike by Shameemudeen A helped Kolkata win a Super Point and take the lead at 11-9. The Thunderbolts won another Super Point before sealing the match with a 15-12 win in the fourth set.
The two teams got into another hard-fought battle in the final set as the score read 7-7. Anu James pulled off a brilliant spike, but the Blitz held the lead at 9-8. Moments later, Vinit Kumar produced a fabulous spike as Kolkata levelled the scores at 11-11. The Thunderbolts won a crucial Super Point before Ashwal Rai's spike helped the team take the fifth set at 15-13.
--IANS
bsk