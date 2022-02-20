PVL: Akhin GS, Naveen Raja Jacob star in Chennai Blitz's win over Bengaluru Torpedoes

Hyderabad, Feb 20 (IANS) Chennai Blitz capitalised on spectacular performances by Akhin GS and Naveen Raja Jacob to end their RuPay Prime Volleyball League campaign on a high after defeating Bengaluru Torpedoes 9-15, 15-12, 15-13, 15-9, 12-15 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium here on Sunday.



Chennai registered a total of two victories in six matches in the tournament. Chennai Blitz's Akhin GS was adjudged the Player of the Match.



The Chennai Blitz made a few unforced errors as the Bengaluru Torpedoes took the lead at 7-3 in the first set. Pankaj Sharma and Rohith P showed their brilliance as the Torpedoes continued to forge ahead. Thereafter, Sarang Santhilal produced a Super Serve to help Bengaluru wrap up the first set at 15-9.



Pankaj pulled off a couple of fabulous spikes as Bengaluru dominated the second set at 7-2. However, the Blitz fought back through two magnificent serves by Fernando Gonzalez and gained the lead at 10-9. Akhin effected a fantastic smash and helped Chennai extend their lead further. The Blitz eventually wrapped up the second set at 15-12 to get on board.



Akhin carried out a brilliant spike as Chennai took the lead at 7-5 in the third set. However, Pankaj Sharma and Ranjit Singh's heroics helped the Torpedoes gain the lead at 9-8.



But, Naveen Raja Jacob stood tall as the Blitz held the edge at 14-13. Akhin produced a magnificent spike to help Chennai take the third set at 15-13 and take a 2-1 lead in the match.



Naveen Raja Jacob and Bruno Da Silva led the charge for Chennai as the team took the lead at 8-6 in the fourth set. Akhin produced another fantastic spike to help Chennai win a Super Point and extend their lead further.



Lavmeet Katariya tried to keep Bengaluru in the contest, but Chennai rode on the momentum and closed out the fourth set at 15-9 to seal the match.



The two sides played out a hard-fought contest and were locked at 8-8 in the final set. Jobin Varghese missed a serve as Bengaluru won a Super Point to take the lead at 13-12. Kyle Friend effected a fantastic spike before the Torpedoes wrapped up the final set at 15-12.



The Calicut Heroes will be up against Hyderabad Black Hawks here on Monday.



--IANS



bsk