PSL: Zaman's sensational last over earns Lahore Qalandars' thrilling win

Karachi, Feb 5 (IANS) Lahore Qalandars' seamer Zaman Khan produced a brilliant final over, conceding just three runs with 12 needed for a win by Islamabad United, to earn a thrilling victory for his side in the 12th fixture of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 7, here on Saturday.



As per psl-t20.com, the right-arm pacer dismissed Asif Ali (14) on the penultimate ball of the match before bowling a dot ball to Faheem Ashraf to seal his side's dramatic eight-run win.



Zaman's heroics helped Qalandars overcome Shadab Khan's outstanding all-round contribution in the match. The United captain continued his tournament's red hot form with bat and ball but failed to take his side to victory.



After producing a four-fer with the ball which took him to the top of the season's wicket-takers list, Shadab scored 52 with the bat (32 balls, two fours, four sixes) adding 100 runs for the third wicket with Colin Munro who followed up on his player of the match performance against Quetta Gladiators in the previous match with 60 off 45 balls (five fours, three sixes).



Shadab, who collected a five-fer in United's win against the Gladiators, produced another quality spell to finish with figures of 4-0-20-4.



Qalandars have now won three out of their four matches and have jumped to the second spot on the points table behind Multan Sultans. United have won two and lost two out of their four matches.



Asked to bat first -- the 26th consecutive time a captain opting to field first after winning the toss in a PSL match at the National Stadium, Qalandars lost their way after a blazing 83-run start provided by openers Abdullah Shafique (44 off 24 balls, six fours, one six) and Fakhar Zaman (38 off 27 balls, four fours, one six).



From 83 for no loss, Qalandars crashed to 98 for five in a space of 23 balls with United bowlers led by Shadab running through the batting order.



Harry Brook (37) and David Wiese (20) revived the Qalandars innings with a 51-run sixth-wicket stand. Qalandars finished their 20 overs at 174 for nine, left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood picked up four wickets in the death overs as Qalandars aimed for some big runs.



Brief scores: Lahore Qalandars 174/9 in 20 overs (Abdullah Shafique 44, Fakhar Zaman 38, Harry Brook 37; Shadab Khan 4-20, Waqas Maqsood 4-35); Islamabad United 166/5 in 20 overs (Colin Munro 60, Shadab Khan 52; Haris Rauf 2-41).



--IANS



cs/bsk