PSL: Rashid Khan tags himself and team-mates Haris, Shaheen as '3 Idiots' in hilarious picture

Karachi, Feb 4 (IANS) Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has shared a hilarious post on social media featuring his Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Lahore Qalandars' teammates -- Haris Rauf and Shaheen Shah Afridi in the picture.



"3 idiots (Face with tears of joy Face with tears of joy emoji)", wrote Rashid on Twitter along with a picture featuring all three cricketers.



The picture refers to the blockbuster Bollywood movie "3 Idiots", released in 2009 starring Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi in the titular roles. The movie was based on the friendship of three students at an Indian engineering college and the picture shared by Rashid is connecting dots on his camaraderie with Haris and Shaheen at Lahore Qalandars.



The trio of Rashid, Haris, and Shaheen is the backbone of Qalandars, who are at the third spot with four points in the ongoing PSL 2022.



The Afghanistan leggie had earlier also shared an interesting post on social media, featuring his batting.



In his team's last match against Peshwar Zalmi on Thursday, Rashid helped his franchise with his all-round performance, taking one wicket and scoring 22 runs off eight balls.



In the last over, he managed to hit two sixes. But one of these two boundaries was off an unorthodox shot. In response to Salman Irshad's second ball of the last over, Khan moved to the offside and flicked it out of the park over the midwicket fence -- which went for a massive six.



Taking to Twitter after the match, the leg-spinner wrote: "Still to find a name for it. Any suggestions??" Without wasting any time, many fans gave their suggestions on the post of former Afghan national team skipper.



'Afghani no-look slap', wrote one fan while another person called it 'short arm helicopter'.



The 23-year-old Afghan spinner plays most of the T20 leagues all around and produces exceptional performances for his respective teams.



After representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League for many years, Rashid was picked by the new Ahmedabad franchise via draft ahead of the mega auction.



--IANS



avn/bsk