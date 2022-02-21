PS55 to go on pre-orders on Tuesday in India

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Sony PlayStation 5 is set to go on pre-orders from Tuesday (February 22) in India. The console will be available for pre-booking at 12 noon at all the retail stores like ShopatSC, Amazon, and GamesTheStop.



According to GizmoChina, customers can book two of the available variants -- the PS5 Standard Disc Edition for Rs 49,990 and PS5 Digital Edition for Rs 39,990.



This is the second PS5 pre-booking in the year 2022.



According to multiple media reports, the stock of Sony PlayStation 5 will continue to be very limited due to chip shortage. Sony has been struggling to maintain the supply of the PS5 consoles.



Sony recently said it shipped just 3.9 million PlayStation 5 consoles in the festive quarter of 2021.



As per the report, 17.3 million units in total have been shipped as of December 31, nearly three million fewer than the PlayStation 4 had managed at the equivalence point after its release.



The gaming division's revenue was down 8 per cent year on year (YoY) to 813.3 billion yen ($7.09 billion), but operating profit rose 12.1 per cent to 92.9 billion yen ($810 million).



Sony's crucial image sensor division had a good quarter, with sales increasing 22 per cent year on year to 57.8 billion ($504 million).



