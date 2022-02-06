PM to target Rahul, woo poll-bound states in reply on Presidential Address debate

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will reply to the allegations of Rahul Gandhi and MPs of other opposition parties in both the Houses of the Parliament in the second week of the Budget Session.



The Parliament is holding debate in both the Houses on the Motion of Thanks to the President's address and during this, former President of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, and many MPs of opposition parties have criticised the Modi government fiercely on the floor of the House.



Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday (Feb 2) had attacked the Modi government, accusing it of finishing employment opportunities in the country, eliminating small and medium industries, increasing the inequality gap between the poor and the rich, posing serious threat to national security due to wrong policies on China and Pakistan.



He also raised serious questions over the economic, industrial, strategic, foreign, internal and external security policies of the government.



Rahul had also led a scathing attack on the Prime Minister regarding federalism and constitutional institutions. Attacking the government, Rahul Gandhi had said that the UPA government had pulled 27 crore people out of poverty during its 10-year rule and the NDA government pushed 23 crore people back into poverty.



In the Rajya Sabha too, MPs of all opposition parties including Congress, Trinamool Congress, NCP, RJD had fiercely targeted the policies of the Modi government in the first week of the budget session.



In the second week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be seen in action, answering all opposition parties, including Rahul Gandhi, in the Lok Sabha as well as in the Rajya Sabha. According to sources, Modi can reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President's address in the Lok Sabha on Monday, February 7.



During his speech, Modi may make a sharp counter attack on the allegations of Rahul Gandhi, as well as answer the allegations of MPs of other opposition parties. He may also answer each and every charge of the opposition parties.



On Tuesday, the very next day after his speech in the Lok Sabha, Prime Minister Modi can also reply to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks in the Rajya Sabha, that is, in the first two days of the next week. He will also be seen trying to give a political message to the voters of the five states going to polls - Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Manipur and Goa.



President Ram Nath Kovind addressed the joint session of both the Houses of Parliament on January 31, the first day of the Budget session. As per the parliamentary tradition, the motion of thanks is passed after discussing the President's joint address to the Parliament.



