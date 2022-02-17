PM to dedicate 2 additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva to nation on Feb 18

New Delhi, Feb 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually dedicate two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva to the nation on February 18.



The Prime Minister will also flag off two suburban trains of the Mumbai Suburban Railway, followed by his address on the occasion.



Kalyan is the main junction of Central Railway and the traffic coming from north side and southern side of the country merge at Kalyan and moves towards CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus).



Of the four tracks between Kalyan and CSTM, two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, Mail Express and Goods trains. To segregate suburban and long distance trains, two additional tracks were planned.



"The two additional railway lines connecting Thane and Diva have been built at the cost of Rs 620 crore and feature 1.4 kilometre long rail flyover, three major bridges, 21 minor bridges. These lines will significantly remove the interference of long distance train's traffic with suburban train's traffic in Mumbai. These lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city," Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a statement.



--IANS

ssb/shb/