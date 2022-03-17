PM speaks to Yoon Suk-Yeol, President-elect of South Korea

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday spoke on phone with Yoon Suk-Yeol, President-elect of South Korea.



Prime Minister congratulated Yoon on his victory in the recent Presidential elections.



The Ministry of External Affairs said, "The leaders agreed on the importance of further broadening and deepening the India-Korea Special Strategic Partnership, especially in the present global context. They discussed various sectors that offer potential for accelerated bilateral cooperation, and agreed to work together to this end."



"The leaders also emphasised their desire to jointly celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and South Korea next year. Prime Minister invited Yoon to visit India at his earliest convenience," said the statement from MEA.



Yoon won the March 9 presidential election by a razor-thin margin of 0.73 per cent and had 48.56 per cent of the votes.



