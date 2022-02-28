PM should remember evacuation is his duty, not a PR exercise: Kharge

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Congress on Friday sought to remind Prime Minister Narendra Modi the evacuation process of Indian citizens from war-torn Ukraine "is not a PR exercise".



"India has never abandoned it's citizens & always evacuated them from war zones. Gulf War, Kuwait, 1991: 150,000+, Op Sukoon, Lebanon, 2006: 2,300, Op Home Coming, Libya, 2011: 15,000, Op Raahat, Yemen, 2015: 4,650 PM should remember evacuation is his duty not PR exercises for it," Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said, in a tweet.



The Prime Minister on Monday evening chaired high level meeting, his second on Monday, to review the ongoing efforts under Operation Ganga to bring back Indians stranded in Ukraine, and said that the entire government machinery is working round the clock to ensure that all Indian nationals there are safe and secure.



