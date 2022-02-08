PM should apologise to people of Telangana: KTR

Hyderabad, Feb 8 (IANS) Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) working President K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday condemned the comments made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and demanded that he apologise to people of Telangana.



"Utterly disgraceful of you Mr. Prime Minister repeatedly insulting the decades of spirited struggle & sacrifices of the people of Telangana," tweeted Rama Rao, who is a key state minister.



"I strongly condemn the absurd comments of PM & demand that he apologise to the people of Telangana," wrote KTR, who is son of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao



Meanwhile, KTR, as he is popularly known, has also called for protests against the Prime Minister's comments on Wednesday. He asked the party cadres to stage protests across the state.



The party leader asked the party workers to set afire effigies of the BJP in all mandal headquarters and Assembly constituencies and organise protests with black flags.



Speaking in Rajya Sabha, the Prime Minister slammed the Congress over the manner in which it bifurcated Andhra Pradesh in 2014. His comments evoked strong reaction from both TRS and Congress, which alleged that he insulted Telangana and sought an apology.



