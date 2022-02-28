PM pays homage to former Prime Minister Morarji Desai

New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to former Prime Minister Morarjibhai Desai.



Prime Minister Modi said that Desai made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous.



In a tweet, the Prime Minister said: "I pay homage to our former PM Shri Morarjibhai Desai. He is widely respected for his monumental contribution to nation building. He made extensive efforts to make India more prosperous. He always emphasised on probity in public life."



Desai, the first non-Congress prime minister of the country, was born on February 29, 1896 in Valsad.



Remembering Desai, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan tweeted, "India's freedom fighter, former Prime Minister respected Morarji Desai ji worked throughout his life for the welfare of the nation and society. While giving new direction to the development of the country, he did many innovative and creative works to empower the weaker section of the society."



--IANS

ssb/shb/