PM makes false claims, did not touch Manipur's basic issues: Congress

Imphal, Feb 22 (IANS) The Congress slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Tuesday speech in the poll-bound Manipur, saying that he "gave erroneous information, and false claims" and did not mention the state's fundamental issues including the Armed Forces (Special Power) Act.



Congress leaders Jairam Ramesh and Gaikhangam Gangmei said Modi, on earlier occasions, had made so many commitments but did not fulfill any of them so far.



Ramesh asked why was the PM completely silent on fundamental issues of Manipur -- AFSPA, MSP for crops and irrigation for farmers, rising unemployment among youth, price rise of essential commodities - much above national average, and rising illegal drug trade from across the border.



Noting that the PM made tall claims on bringing railways to Manipur, he, in a series of tweets, said: "Truth is that the Congress government completed 70 per cent of the railway project in Manipur.



"PM claimed poor performance in the power sector under the Congress government while the truth is his own Central government gave a national award to the Congress government in 2015-16 for power sector reforms. The PM has claimed Palm Oil plantations will benefit Manipur's farmers while the truth is it is the transfer of profits and farm lands to 2-3 big palm oil companies."



Ramesh said that PM claimed full coverage when Manipur is among the worst in the country on Covid vaccination rates, with only 47.6 per cent of eligible population have got double dose of Covid vaccine.



He said that the PM claimed balanced development in Manipur and taking administration to the doorstep. "The truth is BJP government has effectively shut the doors of the Tribal Autonomous District Councils by not holding elections in the last 5 years. This is murder of democracy in the hills and the grassroots. The truth is the people of Manipur are fed up with the double engine haijinbi government of BJP in Delhi and Imphal. The mood of Manipur is clear. Come 10th March, it will be Bye-Bye, BJP !", he added.



Gangmei, while talking to the media, said that Prime Minister Modi's visit to Manipur has no impact as the people of the state do not trust him due to his false promises.



Earlier in the day, Modi while addressing an election rally in Imphal lambasted the Congress alleging that during the Congress regime only blockade, bandh and violence culture were prevailing and no development had taken place.



--IANS

sc/vd