PM interacts with 'Operation Ganga' stakeholders

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with the stakeholders of 'Operation Ganga', under which about 23,000 Indian citizens and 147 foreign nationals belonging to 18 countries were evacuated from war-torn Ukraine.



During the interaction, representatives of the Indian community and private sector in Ukraine, Poland, Slovakia, Romania and Hungary narrated their experiences of being part of Operation Ganga, the challenges they faced, and expressed their sense of satisfaction and honour at having contributed to such a complex humanitarian operation.



According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi expressed his warm appreciation for the Indian community leaders, volunteer groups, companies, private individuals and government officials who worked for the success of the evacuation missions.



"He praised the patriotic fervour, the sense of community service, and the team spirit displayed by all the stakeholders involved in Operation Ganga. The Prime Minister especially praised the various community organisations, pointing out that their selfless service exemplifies the Indian civilisational values that they continue to embody even in foreign shores," the PMO said.



Speaking about the efforts made by the government to ensure the safety of Indian nationals during the crisis, the Prime Minister recalled his personal interactions with leaders of Ukraine and its neighbouring countries, and expressed gratitude for the support received from all the foreign governments.



Reiterating the high priority that the government attaches to the safety of Indians abroad, the Prime Minister said that India has always acted with alacrity to assist its citizens during any international crisis.



