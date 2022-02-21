PM condoles loss of lives in Kota road accident

New Delhi, Feb 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the loss of lives in a road accident in Rajasthan's Kota.



He also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF).



"The accident in Kota, Rajasthan is very painful. I express my condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident. May God give him the strength to bear this immense sorrow," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted quoting PM Modi.



"Rs 2 lakh each from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in a tragic accident in Kota. The injured would be given Rs 50,000," it added.



Nine people were killed when a car carrying a marriage party fell into the Chambal River in Kota on Sunday.



