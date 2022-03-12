PM condoles loss of lives in Delhi's Gokulpuri fire incident

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the loss of lives due to a fire incident in Gokulpuri area of the national capital.



Terming the incident as 'heart-wrenching', the Prime Minister, in a tweet, said, "I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in this accident."



"May God give them the strength to bear this immense sorrow," Modi added.



The incident took place in the intervening night of March 11-12 when as many as seven people, including an 11-year-old child, were charred to death in a major fire that broke out in the slum area of Gokalpuri village located in northeast Delhi.



Apart from the demises, at least 30 shanties were also turned to ashes. Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari, earlier in the day, demanded a judicial enquiry into the fire incident. "Keeping in mind the sensitivity of the entire incident, a judicial inquiry should be conducted into the whole matter and an assistance of Rs 1 crore should be announced immediately to the kin of the deceased," Tiwari demanded from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.



Meanwhile, the Delhi CM also visited the spot and announced that the government will give Rs 10 lakh each to deceased adults' families, Rs 5 lakh to deceased children's families and Rs 25,000 to those whose shanties were burnt.



--IANS

uj/skp/