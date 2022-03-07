PM Modi interacts with Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana beneficiaries

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday interacted with Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana beneficiaries via video conferencing.



Today, more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have opened up in the country. These centres have emerged as solution centres for common man, not just the government stores, said PM Modi while interacting with beneficiaries.



Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. The theme of this event is 'Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi'. Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya was among those present on the occasion.



Interacting with a beneficiary from Patna, the Prime Minister asked how she came to know about the Jan Aushadhi medicines and also enquired about the quality of the medicines. In reply, the woman said that she has benefitted greatly from the medicines as she is now able to get her monthly medicines for 250 rupees instead of Rs 1200-1500, adding that she spends the savings on social causes.



Appreciating her spirit, Prime Minister Modi hoped that the people's faith will increase in Jan Aushadhi through individuals like her. He said the middle class can be a great ambassador for this scheme. He also talked about the impact of disease on the financial situation of middle and lower-middle and poor sections of society. He called upon the literate segment of society to talk about the benefits of Jan Aushadhi.



Interacting with a 'divang' beneficiary, the Prime Minister enquired about his experience and asked whether all medicines needed by him are available at the Jan Aushadhi store. The beneficiary replied that he gets all the medicines from the store and saves Rs 2,000-2,500 every month as his parents also need medicines.



Addressing the gathering, he said that the Jan Aushadhi Kendras are centres for medicine for the body, they also reduce the anxiety of the mind by helping people save their money. The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that such benefits are accruing to all segments of people and in all parts of the country. He also noted the success of the 1 rupee sanitary napkin. The sale of 21 crore sanitary napkins shows that the kendras have made the lives of women easy all over the country.



Prime Minister Modi said as of now more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened in the country. "These centres are now becoming solution centres for the common man and not just another government store. The government has also controlled the price of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, heart disease. The government has also ensured that the cost of stunting and knee implants is also kept under control", he stated.



He informed that more than 50 crore people are in the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Yojana. More than 3 crore people have taken benefit of the scheme, saving Rs 70,000 crore of the poor and middle-class people. PM National Dialysis programme has saved Rs 550 crore while knee implant and medicine price control saved Rs 13,000 crore.



The Prime Minister also informed that a few days back, the government has taken another big decision, which will benefit the poor and middle-class children. "We have decided that half the seats in private medical colleges will be charged on a par with government medical colleges", he informed.



